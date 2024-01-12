Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

