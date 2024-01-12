Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 167.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

CALX stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $65.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

