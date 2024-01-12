Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 18,226 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,479. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.15. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

