Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $483.73. 64,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,055. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.53 and its 200-day moving average is $434.28. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

