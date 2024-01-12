Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Littelfuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.68. 14,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

