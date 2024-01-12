Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,713 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $39,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 118.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra by 109.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 119.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.12. 108,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

