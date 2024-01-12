Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 1,811 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,738. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

