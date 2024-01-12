Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,338 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.64. 76,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.01. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

