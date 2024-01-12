Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Masco worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after buying an additional 282,151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,912,000 after buying an additional 94,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 1.2 %

MAS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 176,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.