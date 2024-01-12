Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,907. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $386.33.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

