Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Amdocs worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $112,930,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after buying an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 930,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after buying an additional 302,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $91.82. 67,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,101. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

