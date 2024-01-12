Cambiar Investors LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.44.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.80. 728,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.46.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

Featured Articles

