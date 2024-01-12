Cambiar Investors LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

TRGP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. 92,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

