Cambiar Investors LLC Has $46.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,929 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $46,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

WMB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 572,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,840. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

