Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.49. 259,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,103. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.93 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.