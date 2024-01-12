Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 107.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,892 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,740. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

