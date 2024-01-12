Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of Maximus worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

Maximus Stock Up 1.0 %

MMS traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,809. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.