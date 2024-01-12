Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

