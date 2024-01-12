Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of BOK Financial worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $628,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,417,000 after acquiring an additional 115,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. 9,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

