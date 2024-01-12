Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. 92,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

