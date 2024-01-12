Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 175,780 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $50,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UBER traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,377,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $64.77.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.