Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 14,922 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $127.14.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

