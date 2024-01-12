Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 20,258 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,258 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.81. 34,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $131.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

