Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of WEX worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.11. 26,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,869. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.54. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

