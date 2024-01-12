Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 99,092 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 99,092 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.13. 398,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,361. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

