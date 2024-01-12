Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.63

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 4140797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,973,000 after buying an additional 713,888 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,239 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

