Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.58

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$67.58 and last traded at C$66.68, with a volume of 803139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.20.

Cameco Stock Up 8.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.20. The stock has a market cap of C$29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.2306477 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$1,468,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,919. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

