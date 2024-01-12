Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 339005202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Up 136.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £936,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.85, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas reserves in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and sub-Saharan Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from an adjacent wind farm to power production facilities.

