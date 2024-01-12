Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

