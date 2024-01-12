Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$110.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$115.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$113.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$103.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$101.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4479695 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

