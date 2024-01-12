Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.47. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.