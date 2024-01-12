Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.47. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Will these crypto stocks get a boost from new Bitcoin ETFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.