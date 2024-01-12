Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 78,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

HON stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $201.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,302. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

