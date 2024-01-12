Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,998,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.28. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

