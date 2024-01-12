Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.23. 104,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,187. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

