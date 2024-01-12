Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 529 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. 269,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

