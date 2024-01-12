Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.28. The company had a trading volume of 136,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,764. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

