Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.93. 384,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,961. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

