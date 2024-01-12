Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,163 shares of company stock valued at $59,452,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,555.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,624.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,549.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

