Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $50.95 on Monday. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

