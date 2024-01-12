Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 299 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.88. The stock has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

