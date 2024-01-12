Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. As a group, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

