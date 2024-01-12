Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $44,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $562.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.67. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

