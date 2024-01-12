Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

ORLY stock opened at $944.61 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $963.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.