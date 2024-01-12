Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 107.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

