Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TBBK opened at $39.42 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

