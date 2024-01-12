Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 148.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 702,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $18,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

