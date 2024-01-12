Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after buying an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after buying an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

