Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.03

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.03 and last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 69718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.16.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2250712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.35%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

