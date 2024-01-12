CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI opened at $6.15 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.