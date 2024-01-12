Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar stock opened at $292.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.19. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

